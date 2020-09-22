1 injured in crash

A St Petersburg man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Rockland Township.

Franklin state police said Charles Davis, 73, was driving south on Red Line Road at about 1 p.m. when a deer ran across the roadway.

