Franklin police said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at the intersections of Elk Street and Washington Crossing.

Police said a woman driving a Chevy Colorado along Elk Street at about 11 a.m. ran a red traffic light and crashed into a Nissan Rogue that was traveling through the intersection from Washington Crossing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

1 injured in Franklin crash

Franklin police said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at the intersections of Elk Street and Washington Crossing.