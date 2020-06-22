Clarion state police said a person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning in Clarion Township.

Police said Michael Little, 18, of North Aurora, Illinois, was driving east on Interstate 80 in a 2008 Nissan Ultama at about 9 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

1 injured in I-80 crash

Clarion state police said a person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning in Clarion Township.

I-80 crash

Venango County 911 said nobody was transported to a hospital after a one-vehicle crash Sunday near Emlenton.