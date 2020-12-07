One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Oil City.
Noel Bartlett, of the Oil City fire department said a vehicle hit a telephone pole across from the YMCA on Petroleum Street at about 3:30 p.m.
A vehicle crashed into a pole at East Bissell and Carroll avenues in Oil City at about 5:20 p.m. Friday, according to Venango County 911.
A Franklin man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Barkeyville Road in Mercer County at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Clarion County 911 said a one-vehicle crash involving a truck occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80.
Interstate 80 westbound in Irwin Township was closed for more than four hours after two tractor trailers overturned in the snowy, treacherous conditions at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
CLARION - A Clarion man was sentenced Wednesday in Clarion County court to serve at least 20 years in state prison for the rape of a 12-year-old girl.
