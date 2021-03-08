Franklin state police said an Oil City man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Sandycreek Township.
Police said Samuel Karns, 38, of Oil City was driving south on Congress Hill Road at about midnight when he failed to stop at stop sign.
Franklin state police said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday in Sandycreek Township.
Clarion County 911 said a tractor-trailer rollover crash occurred on Sunday in Toby Township.
Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 2 p.m. Sunday along Clawson Lane in Richland Township
An Oil City woman is facing charges for selling cocaine to a confidential informant in Oil City.
