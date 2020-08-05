1 taken to hospital after OC crash

Oil City police said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following a two-vehicle crash at about 6 p.m. Tuesday at Central Avenue and Second Street. Oil City police, Oil City fire department and Community Ambulance Service responded to the scene, which was cleared within 20 minutes. (By Dillon Provenza)
Franklin crash

Venango County 911 said nobody required hospital transport after a two-vehicle crash at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Chestnut and 13th streets in Franklin.

1 hurt in Jenks crash

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Jenks Township, Forest County.