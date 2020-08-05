1 taken to hospital after OC crash

More From This Section
Venango County 911 said nobody required hospital transport after a two-vehicle crash at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Chestnut and 13th streets in Franklin.
A Franklin man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a young girl.
A Franklin woman is facing charges for striking a nurse several times at UPMC Northwest.
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Jenks Township, Forest County.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Clarion's Barnes Center sold
-
Local home destroyed by fire
-
Woman thrilled with $3M lottery jackpot
-
Home destroyed
-
Medical staff at UPMC Northwest creates scholarship for employees
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
'We knew we would have to do this'
-
Fountain adventure
-
Man accused of ramming house with vehicle
-
Venango, Clarion counties add to virus case totals