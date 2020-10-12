Venango County 911 said a person was transported to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Sandycreek Township.

911 said a motorcycle and pickup truck crashed at about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mercer Road and 15th Street.

