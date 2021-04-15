Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Cornplanter Township.

911 said the vehicle hit a telephone pole near 292 Route 8 at about 2:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

For the Record

Brush fire in Seneca

  • From staff reports

At about 7 p.m. Thursday Seneca Fire Department responded to a brush fire on St. Charles Street in Seneca, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Fire in Oil City

  • From staff reports

Thursday at about 6 p.m. a small fire broke out at 803 East Third Street, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Woman facing DUI endangerment charges

  • From staff reports

A West Mifflin woman is facing charges after she was found to have crashed her vehicle in Clinton Township while under the influence of alcohol and with three children in the vehicle.

For the Record

Paint Township crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion County 911 said Life Flight and STAT MedEvac responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday along Paint Boulevard in Paint Township.

For the Record

Hawthorn ATV crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion County 911 said an ATV crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Brookville Street in Hawthorn.

For the Record

Wednesday crashes

  • From staff reports

- Clarion County 911 said nobody was transported to a hospital following a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday in Clarion Borough.