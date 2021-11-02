Two Franklin residents are facing child endangerment charges for repeatedly locking two young children in their bedroom.
A criminal complaint filed by Franklin city police said Merissa Kilgore, 22, and Tony Umstead, 27, locked a five-year-old boy and three-year-old girl in a bedroom at an Arbor Circle residence on many nights over the past several weeks.
PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing a firearm at a vehicle that was being driven by a 45-year-old South Fork woman on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH — A Michigan man was sentenced Friday to the statutory maximum sentence of 60 months incarceration for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and the statutory maximum of 24 months for aggravated identity theft for hacking the human resources databases of the University of Pittsburgh Med…