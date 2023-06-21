Two Franklin women are facing charges for stealing nearly $26,000 from an elderly woman over several years.
Sugarcreek Borough police said Lucinda Irwin, 63, and Christina Vanhorn, 39, received a debit card from the woman with the agreement the card would be used to pay specific bills and would also be used for specific, authorized purposes.
