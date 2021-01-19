A Marienville man and a Butler woman are facing charges after an altercation Saturday in Forest County in which a Green Township home was set on fire.
Marienville state police said Kenneth Hoge, 67, allegedly threw Carol Hines, 54, to the ground and choked her at about 8 p.m. Saturday at the residence on Guitonville Road. Hines suffered minor injuries, police said.
Incorrect information was included in Monday's newspaper about a three-vehicle crash with no injuries that occurred Friday morning at the intersection of Kimberly Lane and Regina Drive in Cranberry Township.