Oil City police filed drug-related charges against two men Wednesday after they were called to a Harold Street home for a reported overdose.

The defendants have been identified by police as Joseph Law, 40; and Jordan James Reagle, 29.

Police seek missing teen girl

  • From staff reports

State police in Franklin said they are searching for a missing/runaway female juvenile from Cornplanter Township, who was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at her Hillcrest Avenue residence.

For the Record

Oil City man sentenced for exploitation of children

  • From staff reports

ERIE — An Oil City man has been sentenced in federal court to 200 months in jail, lifetime supervised release and ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution ($3,000 to five separate identified victims) on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, U.…