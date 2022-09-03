A man and woman who were both wanted on warrants were arrested Friday following a traffic stop on Route 8 in Victory Township.

Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they pulled over a vehicle driven by Israel Chapman, 38, of Farrell, at about 9:30 a.m. Friday for driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

Suspect in other cases charged in Tionesta incident

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Pittsburgh man who is facing charges in several theft cases involving vehicles has also been charged for riding a stolen dirt bike at the Tionesta Indian Festival last month and fleeing from the Forest County sheriff and a deputy.

For the Record

2 OC women charged with criminal trespass

  • From staff reports

Two Oil City women have been charged with criminal trespass in connection with an incident in which one of the women is accused of concealing the location of the other woman who was wanted on a warrant.

For the Record

3 die in 2-vehicle crash

  • From staff reports

Butler state police said three people died in a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon in which a Clarion County man was involved.

For the Record

Mercer man indicted in FBI threats case

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A 46-year-old Mercer man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

For the Record

Knox man charged in incident that led to various road closures

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

State police in Clarion filed charges against Knox resident Levi Michael Barrett, 28, in relation to an early morning incident on Aug. 8 in Beaver Township, which forced the closure of Route 338 and various side roads while police searched for the male victim in the case.