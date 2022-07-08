Two Oil City residents are facing charges after drugs were found at a house in Oil City.

Cara Salsgiver, 49, who is listed as living at the East Seventh Street residence where the drugs were found, and Brian Bemis, 48, are the two suspects, according to court documents.

