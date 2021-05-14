Two Oil City men are facing charges for possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they responded to 39 Glenview Ave. on Tuesday to assist agents from the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole. The agents had searched the residence and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, the complaint said.

For the Record

Thursday crashes

  • From staff reports

-- Two people were transported to UPMC Northwest following a two-vehicle crash at about 7 p.m. Thursday on Allegheny Boulevard by Mac's Snax, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Sunday crashes

  • From staff reports

- Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle rollover crash Sunday in Sandycreek Township.

For the Record

Trees downed

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said they received about a dozen reports of trees downed across the county on Sunday.

For the Record

Flooded road closures

  • From staff reports

Clarion County 911 said Cherry Run Road in Toby Township and Shannon Tipple Road in Piney Township near Sligo were both closed due to flooding at about 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For the Record

Friday crashes

- One person was flown to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash at about 4 p.m. Friday on Route 62 and President Road, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Plum Township crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near 2682 Wallaceville Road in Plum Township.

For the Record

Police seek man accused of assault

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.

For the Record

Brush fire in Sugarcreek

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, a brush fire in a field along Allegheny Boulevard and Front Street in Sugarcreek was reported at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday and was extinguished at about 11 a.m. Fire departments from Reno and Rocky Grove responded to the scene.