Two Oil City men are facing charges for possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they responded to 39 Glenview Ave. on Tuesday to assist agents from the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole. The agents had searched the residence and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, the complaint said.
A transient Franklin man already accused of stealing a woman's gun and forcing her to give him a ride in her vehicle at gunpoint and then assaulting her a few days later is now facing additional charges of witness intimidation.
Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.
According to Venango County 911, a brush fire in a field along Allegheny Boulevard and Front Street in Sugarcreek was reported at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday and was extinguished at about 11 a.m. Fire departments from Reno and Rocky Grove responded to the scene.