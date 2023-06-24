An Oil City woman is facing charges of harboring two teens who escaped from a juvenile facility.

One of the teens, who is 18, has also been charged as an adult for escaping.

For the Record

58 indicted on racketeering, narcotics, firearms charges

  • From staff reports

ERIE — According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including Oil City and Franklin police, were involved in an investigation in which 58 defendants were charged with violating federal racketeering, narcotics and firearm laws.