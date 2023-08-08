A Franklin couple are facing charges after eight young children in their care were found unsupervised and living in a house that was in “deplorable” condition.
Franklin police said in a criminal compliant they were called July 31 by Children and Youth Services workers to a residence on Grant Street to check on the welfare of two adults “with known drug addiction problems,” Bambidawn Jones, 33, and Dequan Epps, 29.
