Venango County 911 said two fires were reported Wednesday afternoon.

Rocky Grove volunteer firefighters responded to a tree fire at about 3 p.m. near Sugarcreek Drive and McCandless Lane in Sugarcreek Borough, 911 said.

Clarion County accident

Clarion County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Riverview Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Cherrytree accident

Venango County 911 said one person was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Cherrytree.