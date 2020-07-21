Two people who had been charged in relation to three explosive devices discovered in apartments in Franklin and Sugarcreek Borough in December have been sentenced after negotiating plea deals last month.
Tyler Howard, 22, of Franklin, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of make/repairs/sell/etc. offensive weapon and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
