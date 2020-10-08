2 hurt in Cherrytree crash

Franklin state police said two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 11 a.m. Wednesday in Cherrytree Township. Police said the driver of the vehicle experienced a "medical condition" that led to the vehicle crashing into a utility pole along Route 8. The crash caused the pole to be severed from the ground. Both the driver and passenger were transported to an unspecified hospital by EmergyCare, police said. Also assisting were Cherrytree Township Volunteer Fire Department and Penelec. (By Dillon Provenza)
More From This Section

Man rejects plea bargain in attempted-rape case

CLARION - A Vowinckel man facing charges, including attempted rape and strangulation related to an incident that Marienville state police said occurred in Farmington Township, rejected a plea bargain in Clarion County Court on Wednesday.

Police seek Oil City man

Oil City police said they are looking for John E. Carbaugh, 53, of Oil City, who is wanted in connection with a burglary at Baker's Confectionery Convenience store at 305 E. Second St.