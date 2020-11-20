Two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Cranberry Township.
Franklin state police said Dean Straffin, 78, of Cranberry, was driving west on Route 322 at about 6:30 a.m. when his vehicle hit an ice patch.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Cranberry Township.
Franklin state police said Dean Straffin, 78, of Cranberry, was driving west on Route 322 at about 6:30 a.m. when his vehicle hit an ice patch.
Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported Thursday in Sandycreek Township.
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Cranberry Township.
Venango County 911 said about 10 vehicles crashed due to icy roads across the county Wednesday morning.
CLARION - An Elk County man originally charged in Clarion County with drug delivery resulting in death was sentenced Wednesday to up to three years in prison on a lesser charge.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for trying to escape from police at UPMC Northwest.
An Oil City man has been charged for trying to make a purchase with counterfeit bills at Sheetz in Franklin.