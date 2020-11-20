Two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Cranberry Township.

Franklin state police said Dean Straffin, 78, of Cranberry, was driving west on Route 322 at about 6:30 a.m. when his vehicle hit an ice patch.

Venango County 911 said about 10 vehicles crashed due to icy roads across the county Wednesday morning.