Franklin state police have released information about a a three-vehicle crash Monday in Cranberry Township in which two people were injured.

Police said Devin Stevenson, 25, of Oil City, was headed west on Route 157 at about 4:30 p.m. when he turned left onto Horsecreek Road directly in front of an eastbound vehicle driven by Taylor McWilliams, 23, of Titusville. McWilliams' vehicle then hit Stevenson's vehicle, police said.

