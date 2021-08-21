Franklin state police have released information on a two-vehicle crash on Halyday Run Road that injured two people Wednesday.
Police said Kasey Barrett, 31, of Oil City, was driving south on the road at about 5:30 p.m. when he slid into the northbound lane as he tried to slow down at a curve. Police said Barrett's Subaru Forester then stuck a Ford F250 driven by Scott Jasper, 46, of Titusville.
One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 3:30 p.m. Friday on Route 257 in Seneca near Seneca Primary Care, according to Venango County 911.
ERIE - A former resident of Meadville pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Wednesday.
Two people are facing charges following an incident Thursday in Franklin in which a Polk man is accused of fleeing from police and drugs allegedly belonging to a Franklin woman were found in the vehicle the man was driving