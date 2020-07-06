2 injured in I-80 crash

Clarion state police said two people were injured in one-vehicle crash Thursday in Richland Township.
Police said Krystal Balcacer, 31, of Bronx, New York, was driving west on Interstate 80 at about 10 a.m. when her vehicle hit a jersey barrier.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clarion state police said two people were injured in one-vehicle crash Thursday in Richland Township.
Police said Krystal Balcacer, 31, of Bronx, New York, was driving west on Interstate 80 at about 10 a.m. when her vehicle hit a jersey barrier.
BROOKVILLE - A Jefferson County man faces thousands of sexual assault charges relating to the alleged rape of four children.
Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on Route 62, Sunday in President Township.
Venango County 911 said one person was flown to a hospital after a one-vehicle rollover crash Saturday in Canal Township.
Marienville state police said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Saturday in Jenks Township.
Clarion state police said two people were injured in one-vehicle crash Thursday in Richland Township.