Venango County 911 said two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday along North Kahle Lake Road in Richland Township.

911 said the vehicle crashed into a tree.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

2 injured in Richland crash

Venango County 911 said two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday along North Kahle Lake Road in Richland Township.

Paint Township crash

Clarion County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported at about 3 p.m. Wednesday along the intersection of routes 322 and 66 in Paint Township.