Two Cooperstown residents were killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Cochranton that involved a tractor-trailer and a car.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell said Tracy Kope, 49, and Jay Scott, 62, who were in the car, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to published reports.

For the Record

Child sex offenders sentenced in Jefferson

  • From staff reports

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…