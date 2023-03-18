Two Franklin men are facing charges of retail theft after one of them created a diversion while the other stole items from a Kwik Fill.

Franklin police said in a criminal complaint that Matthew James Kachik, 52, and Harry A. Fox Jr., 48, had both already left the Kwik Fill at 105 N. 13th Street when officers were dispatched to the location Feb. 20 for a theft report.

For the Record

Juvenile stabbed in Polk incident

  • From staff reports

A 13-year-old juvenile was stabbed by a 15-year-old juvenile during an altercation in Polk Borough Wednesday evening, Polk police chief Ed Sharp said Thursday.

For the Record

4 charged in scrap metal thefts

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Three women and a man were charged this week with stealing scrap metal from several properties in the southern part of Venango County last year.