Two Oil City men are facing charges for sexually abusing a boy, their cousin who is younger than 13, at a residence in Oil City where both men live.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that during a forensic interview, the boy said that during the summer of 2022 he stayed overnight at his aunt’s house on Halyday Street where his cousin, Ernest Beach, 22, touched him sexually and forced him to touch Beach when he tried to leave the bedroom where he and Beach were sleeping.
A Franklin woman who had been facing charges for abusing her infant son has taken a plea deal in the case, which has drawn much attention around the community and on social media since the charges were filed last spring.
PITTSBURGH — Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Monday that the U.S. has finalized a settlement agreement with James L. Luketich, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), and University of Pittsburgh Physicians (UPP), to resolve the lawsuit the U.S. filed against those …