Two Oil City men are facing charges for sexually abusing a boy, their cousin who is younger than 13, at a residence in Oil City where both men live.

Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that during a forensic interview, the boy said that during the summer of 2022 he stayed overnight at his aunt’s house on Halyday Street where his cousin, Ernest Beach, 22, touched him sexually and forced him to touch Beach when he tried to leave the bedroom where he and Beach were sleeping.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

Juvenile stabbed in Polk incident

  • From staff reports

A 13-year-old juvenile was stabbed by a 15-year-old juvenile during an altercation in Polk Borough Wednesday evening, Polk police chief Ed Sharp said Thursday.

For the Record

4 charged in scrap metal thefts

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Three women and a man were charged this week with stealing scrap metal from several properties in the southern part of Venango County last year.