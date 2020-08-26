Two Oil City men are facing charges in connection with a dispute Sunday.
Oil City police said Michael Roos, 49, held Shane Allison, 20, to the ground at an East Seventh Street house and began striking Allison in the face.
Updated: August 26, 2020 @ 3:42 am
