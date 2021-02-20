An Oil City man and woman are facing charges after they were found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Oil City police said a parole agent and police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia belonging to Levi Johnson, 30, and Shyanne Scott, 28, at the residence where they were staying at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Cherrytree Township fire

A fire broke out at a trailer on Cherrytree Road in Cherrytree Township at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.