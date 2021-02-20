An Oil City man and woman are facing charges after they were found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Oil City police said a parole agent and police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia belonging to Levi Johnson, 30, and Shyanne Scott, 28, at the residence where they were staying at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
An Oil City woman is facing numerous charges for making a number of unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals totaling more than $1,500 by using a debit card and checking account information that didn't belong to her.