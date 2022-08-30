2 OC women charged with criminal trespass

Two Oil City women have been charged with criminal trespass in connection with an incident in which one of the women is accused of concealing the location of the other woman who was wanted on a warrant.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they went to a condemned house in the 300 block of Hone Avenue at about 5 p.m. Friday to assist a constable with serving a warrant for Bailey Gifford, 33.

  • From staff reports

3 die in 2-vehicle crash

  • From staff reports

Butler state police said three people died in a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon in which a Clarion County man was involved.

Mercer man indicted in FBI threats case

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A 46-year-old Mercer man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

Knox man charged in incident that led to various road closures

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

State police in Clarion filed charges against Knox resident Levi Michael Barrett, 28, in relation to an early morning incident on Aug. 8 in Beaver Township, which forced the closure of Route 338 and various side roads while police searched for the male victim in the case.