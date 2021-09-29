The two people who died Monday in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township remain unidentified.
“We have no way to identify them. There were no photo IDs or a license plate on the vehicle,” Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh said Tuesday. “I don’t know how long it will take to identify them,” she added.
ELK TOWNSHIP — A summary traffic violation charge was filed against a 66-year-old Kossuth woman whom state police said was at the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed an Amish man as he drove his buggy along Route 322 in Elk Township early last year.