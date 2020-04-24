2 utility type trailers taken

Polk Borough police are investigating the theft of two utility type trailers from a camp on Bullion Road in Clinton Township.

Police said the culprits cut a lock off a chain gate between Sunday evening and Wednesday morning and removed the trailers.

