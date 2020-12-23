2-vehicle crash in OC

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Oil City.

911 said the crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge (formerly known as Petroleum Street Bridge).

