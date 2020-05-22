3 arrested on drug charges after Sugarcreek stop

Three men are facing felony drug manufacturing charges in connection with an incident in which they were found with methamphetamine, needles and various drug paraphernalia during a vehicle search at the Sugarcreek Sheetz.
Sugarcreek police said they initially ran the plate number of a vehicle driven by Jerry Donald Phillips, 48, of Polk, while it was parked at Sheetz on May 14 because they suspected Phillips had outstanding warrants against him.
