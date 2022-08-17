3 die in 2-vehicle crash

Butler state police said three people died in a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon in which a Clarion County man was involved.
According to police, Ronald E. Stockdill, 50, of Sligo, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck southbound on North Riverview Road in Hovey Township, north of Route 368 in northern Armstrong County, at 4:51 p.m., when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.
PITTSBURGH — A 46-year-old Mercer man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
State police in Clarion filed charges against Knox resident Levi Michael Barrett, 28, in relation to an early morning incident on Aug. 8 in Beaver Township, which forced the closure of Route 338 and various side roads while police searched for the male victim in the case.