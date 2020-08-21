Venango County 911 said three people were flown to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday on Meadville Pike in Sugarcreek Borough.

911 said the vehicle went off the road and sheared through a telephone pole.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

3 hurt in Franklin crash

Venango County 911 said three people were transported to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash at about 1 p.m. Thursday near Elk and 8th streets in Franklin.

Cranberry Township crash

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 322 and Hill City Road in Cranberry Township.