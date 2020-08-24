3 injured in head-on crash in Rouseville

One of the two vehicles that collided head-on along Main Street Sunday in Rouseville. This car had the other vehicle's front bumper lodged in it after the vehicle was towed away. (By Dillon Provenza)

Franklin state police said three people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash Sunday in Rouseville.

The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. along Main Street, which caused the road to be closed for about one hour, Venango County 911 said.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

More From This Section

I-80 crash

Clarion County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported Sunday on Interstate 80.

Franklin crash

Venango County 911 a vehicle crash was reported Sunday in Franklin.

3 hurt in Franklin crash

Venango County 911 said three people were transported to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash at about 1 p.m. Thursday near Elk and 8th streets in Franklin.