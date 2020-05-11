3 injured in house fire

A Clintonville volunteer firefighter drags a hose into the Stevenson Road home in Barkeyville Borough while smoke and fire spew from the second floor of the house on Friday. (Photo by Clintonville fire Chief Grant Rea)

Three people were injured in a house fire Friday in Barkeyville Borough.

The fire was reported at about 7:20 p.m. with two children having already escaped outside the Stevenson Road home, Clintonville fire Chief Grant Rea said.

