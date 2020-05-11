3 injured in house fire

Three people were injured in a house fire Friday in Barkeyville Borough.
The fire was reported at about 7:20 p.m. with two children having already escaped outside the Stevenson Road home, Clintonville fire Chief Grant Rea said.
