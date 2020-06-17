3 lost home in Franklin blaze

This residence at 109 Liberty St. in Franklin was destroyed by fire Monday evening. No one was hurt, but several family pets died. (By Dillon Provenza)

Three people were displaced Monday after their Franklin home was destroyed in a fire.

The blaze began at about 6:30 p.m. in the 109 Liberty St. residence, Franklin fire chief Jim Wetzel said.

