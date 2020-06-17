3 lost home in Franklin blaze

Three people were displaced Monday after their Franklin home was destroyed in a fire.
The blaze began at about 6:30 p.m. in the 109 Liberty St. residence, Franklin fire chief Jim Wetzel said.
