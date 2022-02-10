3 pounds of pot, $18,000 found at OC home

Oil City police chief Dave Ragon released more details Wednesday about the quantity of drugs and money found in a North Side home where police were called to a domestic dispute Monday that led to a standoff and the arrest of two people.
Ragon said police found about three pounds of marijuana and more than $18,000 in cash as well as drug paraphernalia and a small marijuana growing operation during their search of the home at 4 Forest Place off East Bissell Avenue.
