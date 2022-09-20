According to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police, a Franklin man was charged after being accused of stealing a motorcycle and then admitting to driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
A Pittsburgh man who is facing charges in several theft cases involving vehicles has also been charged for riding a stolen dirt bike at the Tionesta Indian Festival last month and fleeing from the Forest County sheriff and a deputy.
A Franklin woman is facing charges in connection with an incident in which police say the woman’s two-year-old daughter was found on the roof of a porch in Franklin and living in hazardous conditions in an apartment.