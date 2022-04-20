Abraxas escapees are no longer in area, police say

Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the area as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.
Police said a vehicle was stolen in the vicinity where the escapees were last seen. It is believed the boys stole the vehicle, which was recovered unoccupied within Harrisburg.
Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 Sunday morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.
A 67-year-old Clarion man has been charged with two felony offenses as police in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County, allege the man took $16,000 from an elderly woman and promised to perform home repair work but never completed the project.