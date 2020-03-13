Apartment damaged in fire above Billy's

Chief Mark Hicks said Oil City firefighters quickly knocked down the fire in the third-story apartment above Billy's bar late Thursday afternoon. Elm and Seneca streets from Center to Duncomb streets were closed as the fire was secured. (By Richard Sayer)

Nobody was injured after a fire broke out at about 5 p.m. Thursday in a third-floor apartment above Billy's bar in Oil City.

Oil City Fire Chief Mark Hicks said the fire was caused by an overloaded extension cord to a space heater.

