Apartment damaged in fire above Billy's

Nobody was injured after a fire broke out at about 5 p.m. Thursday in a third-floor apartment above Billy's bar in Oil City.
Oil City Fire Chief Mark Hicks said the fire was caused by an overloaded extension cord to a space heater.
