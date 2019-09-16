One person was arrested following a one-vehicle crash on Front Street in Rocky Grove at about 3 a.m. Sunday, Venango County 911 said.
911 said no injuries were reported.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
One person was arrested following a one-vehicle crash on Front Street in Rocky Grove at about 3 a.m. Sunday, Venango County 911 said.
911 said no injuries were reported.
One person was arrested following a one-vehicle crash on Front Street in Rocky Grove at about 3 a.m. Sunday, Venango County 911 said.
One person was injured in a ATV crash in Harmony Township, Forest County Friday.
A one-vehicle crash occurred Saturday in Jenks Township, Forest County.
An 8-year-old child was struck by a car at the intersection of Wabash and Colbert avenues Saturday at about 4 p.m., Venango County 911 said.
Sugarcreek Borough police arrested a Franklin couple Friday morning on child endangerment and drug charges.
Mercer state police are looking for a Grove City woman accused of stealing more than $1,800 from an elderly woman over a four-day period.