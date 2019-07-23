Two men were arrested on several charges after a traffic stop in Franklin.
Franklin city police said they learned Earl Breckenridge, 50, of Franklin, was wanted on an outstanding warrant after officers stopped the vehicle he was a passenger in at about 1 a.m. Friday on Grant Street.
Police said that when they searched Breckenridge they found about 25 grams of methamphetamine on his person.
The driver of the vehicle, Brandon Smith, 22, of Mercer, showed outward signs of impairment, and a small amount of methamphetamine and a cut straw were found in his pocket, police said.
A bag of methamphetamine, several stamp size plastic baggies and 9mm caliber rounds were under the driver's seat in the vehicle, according to police.
Breckenridge was charged with one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, and single misdemeanor counts of use-possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
He was unable to post bail and is being held in the Venango County jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Central Court.
Smith was charged with one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and use-possession of drug paraphernalia, and two summary driving violations.
Police said Smith was also arrested for DUI, but that charge doesn't appear on his online docket.
Smith was unable to post bail and is being held in the Venango County jail, and his preliminary hearing in Central Court is also scheduled Wednesday.