A Parker man and woman were arrested Thursday for operating a methamphetamine lab at a residence in Perry Township.

Clarion state police said Timothy Howard, 56, and Sally Tucker, 47, were arraigned Thursday before district judge Jeffrey Miller on felony charges of operating a methamphetamine lab-near school/playground, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and possessing phenylpropanolamine, etc., or a precursor substance with intent to unlawfully manufacture.

