ATV crash in Kennerdell

Venango County 911 said one person was taken to UPMC Northwest after an ATV accident Sunday in Kennerdell.
911 said the crash occurred along Kennerdell Road at about 3 a.m. near the Kennerdell overlook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Venango County 911 said one person was taken to UPMC Northwest after an ATV accident Sunday in Kennerdell.
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Paint Township, Clarion County.
A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.
A former employee at the IGA in Emlenton is facing charges for stealing almost $16,000 from the business over six years.
An Oil City man is facing charges for stealing a firearm from a residence in Oil City.