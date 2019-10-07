2 ATVs found along Bredinsburg Road

Franklin state police said two ATVs were found along Bredinsburg Road near its intersection with Deep Hollow Road Saturday shortly after 12 a.m.

The ATVs were towed to the Franklin state police barracks and stored in the impound yard, police said.

