Authorities converge at OC location

Franklin city police, assisted by Oil City police and personnel from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office, converged on an apartment house at the corner of Innis and West First streets in Oil City a little before noon Thursday. A spokeswoman from the Attorney General's office who was on the scene said she couldn't release information because the investigation is ongoing. Franklin police chief Kevin Anundson said Thursday's activity stemmed from a case the Franklin department is working on, but he deferred to the Attorney General's office to provide further information. Oil City Fire Department also assisted at the scene. (By Richard Sayer)
