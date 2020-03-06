Authorities converge at OC location

More From This Section
A Kennerdell man is facing an escape charge for running from Venango County court supervision personnel following a drug test.
A Franklin man is facing almost a dozen felony charges for alleged, repeated sexual assaults of his young daughter in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Franklin police are investigating an incident Monday in which a "suspicious" man reportedly tried to open the door of a vehicle where a four-year-old child was seated.
Two Marienville men were injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Jenks Township, Forest County.
Tuesday's late afternoon heavy rainstorm accompanied by strong winds brought down some trees in Venango County.
